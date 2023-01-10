Shark Tank marketing strategy: Was it a successful pitch?

With the latest season, Shark Tank India marketing strategy focuses on the unique start-ups and leverages the stardom that the show and sharks achieved in the previous season.

In 2021, Shark Tank India dived into the world of investments by providing an ocean of opportunities for Indian start-ups. What followed was its popularity in pop culture, with viewers marvelling over the genius of pitches.

The show became the talk of the town and it is now back for its second season with sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain, who is the newest entry.

This season, Shark Tank’s marketing strategy leverages the fame gained from the previous season, with a focus on the unique start-ups looking for investments and making full use of the judges’ personal brand.

Registrations

The show started promoting the second season soon after the end of the first one. The full-force promotions for registrations began in April 2022, with Shark Tank’s official social media page making content for the same. It gave an insight into how the audition process works. Sony TV managed to leverage other reality shows on its channel and promote the show.

Sony Liv released the unseen pitches from the first season to keep the audiences engaged.

Leveraging Social Media

The show’s social media page has been buzzing with new content every other day and various segments added to them like ‘Did you know?’, ‘Shark Tank ki PaathShala’, ‘Pitch prep series’, ‘Spotlight rulebreakers’, ‘Success stories’. The content is primarily focused on investment trivia, interviews with the leadership teams of several sponsors, highlights featuring the season 1 achievers, and more.

In addition to that, season 1’s iconic memes were used for social media fodder.

They have also highlighted separate segments for the sharks by getting their quotes and mentioning their milestones.

Promos

SET and Sony TV released their official promotional videos for the show in a humorous way by making use of previously winning pitchers. The videos were produced by EarlyMan Films.

Brand Associations

The show has received sponsorships from several brands including shark, Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart. The show is now associated with brands like smallcase (ideas partner), Acko (co-presenting partner), Fi Money (money partner). Other brands, including Pokerbaazi, EatFit, Apollo 24/7, LetsVenture, have also sponsored it.

Candid Interviews & Promotions

The judges of Shark Tank promoted the show on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in its finale week and joined the promotional activities by chatting with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra and comedian Tanmay Bhat’s podcast ‘Honestly’.

Current Viewership and Influence

Already in its first week, the viewership seems to have crossed the previous season’s record according to SonyLiv. As of now, the talk of the show is Ganesh Balakrishnan. The entrepreneur came on the show to pitch his sustainable footwear brand Flatheads. Following his emotional pitch that went viral on social media, the brand’s inventory has been sold out.

