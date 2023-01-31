Singapore Airlines welcomes customers with World-Class service in new campaign

Titled ‘Welcome to World Class’, the campaign reflects the airlines’ commitment to deliver an exceptional customer experience across the end-to-end travel journey.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) aims to satisfy customers with its service in its latest global brand campaign. Titled ‘Welcome to World Class’, the campaign reflects the airlines’ message of commitment to deliver a satisfactory customer experience across the end-to-end travel journey.

The video campaign tells the story of a SIA flight attendant experiencing varied cultures with people around the world through her job and bringing it to flight through her hospitality.

The ad highlights the connection that the airlines’ flight attendants have with customers, with a combination of empathy and confidence, which the Airline states allows it to deliver world-class inflight service on a daily basis.

Directed by filmmaker Liz Murphy, the video was filmed in Singapore, Auckland, Barcelona, Mumbai and Shanghai. The film combined with the rebranded soothing music created for the Airline, perfectly captures the intent of the advert to deliver the brand messaging.

The airline conducted in-depth research to measure its global brand perception, and used the findings to create a campaign that aims to resonate with customers around the world. This marks SIA’s second big global campaign since the resumption of travel post-COVID and will run on television, print, digital, out-of-home, and social media platforms.

In October 2021, the Airlines had launched its first global campaign, ‘We look forward to seeing you in the air again’ along with TBWA\ and PHD to welcome customers back to air travel.

