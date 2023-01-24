Skipper Pipes onboards Lintas as its creative partner

With the new mandate in place, Lowe Lintas will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings.

Skipper Pipes today announced that it has assigned Lowe Lintas as its creative agency to strategize and execute its national launch campaign.

As part of this association, Lowe Lintas will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings. Skipper Pipes looks to reiterate its position as a national brand of repute among its end users such as retailers, plumbers, distributors etc., as well as new homeowners or promoters.

Commenting on the new partnership, Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes said “We are very excited with this new collaboration. Lowe Lintas is not only one of the largest creative agencies in India but has also created tremendous success for some of India’s leading brands, many are now leaders in their respective categories. The deep understanding of the Lowe Lintas team about our sector makes them our perfect partners. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Lowe Lintas”.

“Lintas will be responsible for devising Skipper Pipes’ overall brand strategy, consumer insight mapping, communications planning, creative development, multimedia campaign creation and management and campaign measurement and ROI,” he added.

Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas commented, “At Lowe Lintas, we firmly believe that effective advertising can create magic for even categories that our consumers don’t necessarily think of and engage with on a daily basis. The Skipper campaign is the perfect opportunity to use communication as the key to make even a low-engagement product important on the consumer’s mind, by revealing surprising information, in an exciting and relevant way. The Skipper team have us very excited with their vision for the category, the matchless quality of their products, and their ambition to make a mark on a national scale – and we look forward to partnering with them and building a legacy that can define the category.”

