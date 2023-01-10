Sociomark bags digital mandate for Watch by Brilliant Wellness

Sociomark won the digital mandate after a multi-agency pitch.

Sociomark, a digital marketing agency, wins the digital mandate following a multi-agency and multi-phased pitch process for Watch by Brilliant Wellness.

Adarsh Gupta, Founder & Director, Watch by Brilliant Wellness said, “Our idea for ‘Watch by Brilliant Wellness’ is all about ensuring physical transformation shaped by our potential & healthy routines. We were in pursuit of an agency that could work on these visionary elements of wellness and we came across Sociomark. With their innovative ideas that included the combination of both quirky and real-life videos approach, we’re sure this partnership will bring exponential results for both of us. We look forward on doing some exciting work together and creating success stories for the brand”.

Heta Baandal, Managing Director & Chief Strategist, Sociomark said, “For ‘Watch by Brilliant Wellness’, our reMARKable team could visualize an exceptional brand presence because we believe in transcending our old achievements. Watch has always taken pride in brilliant transformation and so it will be a great match of energy for both of us. Looking forward to making this collaboration a power-packed affair!”

“The reason behind the synergy between Watch by Brilliant Wellness & Sociomark is the vision to transform the journey for its audience, using a strategic plan, is the main reason behind this exceptional synergy. Both the companies share a common goal of creating a strong connect with the community”, Heta added.

