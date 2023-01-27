The Women In Blue are about to make ‘Her Story’ yet again but the viewers and cricket enthusiasts in India are oblivious to this. Star Sports has launched a new ad under #BlueKnowsNoGender campaign to extend and gather support for the team.

Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Star Sports is extending its campaign #BlueKnowsNoGender to cheer for women. Its latest advertisement from the campaign talks about how women in sports are not often given due recognition for their work by cricket fans.

The campaign has been conceptualized and created by the in-house team at Disney Star, according to reports.

Blue Knows No Gender (New Edition)

Designed to encourage support for the team’s efforts and endeavors, the campaign film is also supported with static and motion posts on social channels. With celebratory and affirmative posts being a predominant element in the amplification.

Social Amplification

Star Sports has been a major broadcaster of the most popular sport in the country, with several leagues and series in their catalogue, including the Indian advertising carnival – IPL. The brand’s PAN-India presence and inclusion of regional elements have fairly popularized their campaigns centered around cricket.

The representation of this sport in its natural element of holding par sentimental value amongst the viewers has given birth to some iconic campaigns like ‘Mauka Mauka’, ‘Best v/s Best’, and ‘Game Banayega Name’.

While the campaigns have been fairly successful, some even crossing the ad-industry bubble, penetrating the conversations in viewers’ social circles, representation of women has been lacking in the campaigns, just like the real-world tournaments.

This time around for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the broadcaster has decided to theme their campaign around the gender stereotype and common public perception of only referring to the men’s cricket team, even though the women’s team has been doing wonders, with several highlights of their games being widely circulated on the internet, and even a biopic featuring popular actress Anushka Sharma called Chakda ‘Xpress, inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami is in the works.

Blue Knows No Gender (Original Edition)

