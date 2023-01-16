As per the research, Suriya is the number one celebrity amongst cine-stars in South India, based on the TIARA model (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal).

In a research study on Human Brands in the South of India, with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states, the IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023. TIARA stands for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal.

The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.

According to the report, Suriya has emerged as the No. 1 celebrity in South India, topping the scores for being trustworthy (84) , most identified with (84), attractive (85), respected (86) and appealing (81). The other stars followed suit.

On Trustworthy, Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan led in Kollywood while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep top scored in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

In terms of the actors most identified with, Tollywood actor Prabhas got a score of (79) and Ram Charan (74), Kollywood’s Vijay (79) and Vijay Setupathi (77). Yash (76) and Prithviraj (72) were leading in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Racing for the tag of South India’s most attractive, Allu Arjun got (80) and Vijay Devarakonda (72). Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood while Dulquer Salmaan led in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

On South India’s most respected, Mahesh Babu followed Suriya at (78) and Junior NTR (75) led in Tollywood while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood with Kiccha Sudeep (69) in second place.

Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer topped Tollywood, Kollywood and the last two states respectively as South India’s most appealing.

“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.

The Indian Institute of Human Brands is the premier think tank that studies, researches, analyses and ranks celebrities across movies, sports, cricket and other genres.

It is the first time that the research has been conducted exclusively to cover South India.

“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included the ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples” adds Dr. Goyal.

In the all India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive. Mr. Bachchan was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.

In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome.

A South centric study on female stars will be released by IIHB later in the year.

Comments