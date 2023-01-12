Tata Tea selects Media.Monks as its Digital and Content Partner

Tata Tea

The agency will handle the brand’s digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation across all digital platforms to bring in hyper-local focus.

Tata Tea has brought in Media.Monks as its digital and content partner to help evolve its hyper-local creative strategy.

The tea brand’s marketing approach is to connect with its diverse customers through relevant digital content.

In order to do this with high quality and at the scale that a hyper-local approach requires, Media.Monks will be handle its digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation and content across all digital platforms. 

Adding to this, Kiran Ramamurthy, Chief Operating Officer, Media.Monks India, says, “It is an honour to partner with Tata Tea. The assignment comes with a huge responsibility – to build on the amazing work that brands from the Tata Tea stable have been doing. It calls for creating in the digital universe, brand stories that resonate state by state through sharp local insighting. It will also be about using technology to bring these brand stories to life. We are excited to bring together content specialists from virtually every part of the country to work on this mandate.”

