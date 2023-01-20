This viral La Vie Billboard unites religions to promote veganism

With creative agency Buzzman, the brand has created a bold OOH ad campaign promoting its vegan bacon sandwiches, targeting communities who avoid them.

Nothing makes a statement quite like billboards. This is the strategy used in the viral La Vie billboard ad campaign. The French plant-based bacon brand uses clever, bold and striking statements as a selling point in billboards.

With creative agency Buzzman, the brand has come out with a provocative statement on a billboard in London targeting communities that generally avoid eating bacon.

The billboard states ‘A Jew, a Meat-Lover, a Muslim and a Vegan walk into a bar and share a bacon sandwich. No Joke.’ The ad aims to bring curious communities who aren’t familiar with meat to get the taste of what a real bacon could taste like while adhering to their choices.

Whether or not other religious communities try these products, it definitely catches the attention of Vegans, and people who care about animal rights.

This isn’t the brand’s first bold OOH campaign. Previously, its billboards had statements like ‘How stupid would it be to advertise the best plant-based bacon in the UK when you can’t find it anywhere in the UK?’ and ‘The best plant-based bacon in town isn’t available in town. French nonsense.’

La Vie’s clever marketing strategies have always managed to succeed. The brand is backed by high-profile investors including Natalie Portman.

