Tim Hortons India awards GOZOOP Group its digital mandate

As per the mandate, the integrated marketing group will build and monitor the brand’s presence using creative communications on digital platforms.

GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group, has won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain established in 1964, which recently entered New Delhi and Chandigarh in India.

As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand as well as creating a unique and distinct brand positioning in the mind of Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer-first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.

Retaining the ambience inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins that feature plush and tranquil interiors, GOZOOP Group has also designed in-store visual merchandise. The outlets are already wooing café lovers with their distinctive coffee, made-to-order food, iconic beverages and baked delights.

With impactful communication in the pre-launch phase, the brand has witnessed massive participation by the audience on the day of the launch and a sustained response ever since. French vanilla with sweet fragrant vanilla flavour, Double Double latte known for double the sugar and cream as well as the five cheese melt sandwich with 5 kinds of cheese are one of the most favourite picks garnering great love from the customers.

Tim Hortons currently has seven outlets in Delhi NCR (DLF Cyber City Gurugram, Select Citywalk Saket, Green Park, Vegas Mall Dwarka, SkymarkOne Noida, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura and Punjabi Bagh) and two outlets in Chandigarh (Nexus Elante Mall & Sector 35) and is now working on expanding its presence across India.

On partnering with GOZOOP Group, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India, shares “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first 7 outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and 2 in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with GOZOOP Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at GOZOOP.”

“The amazing chemistry that Tim Hortons and GOZOOP share has helped ensure a successful launch and post launch that continues to gain momentum with the opening of every new outlet. The long queues that persist at Tim Hortons outlets even to this day are a testimony to the excitement and buzz around the brand,” shares Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group.

