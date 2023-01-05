Tredence ropes in Blusteak Media to lead digital marketing

The digital marketing agency will be responsible for amplifying the data science company’s social media presence and building connections.

Blusteak Media bags the digital marketing mandate for Tredence. The company is a data science solutions provider focused on putting insights into the hands of last-mile executives. It delivers insights to action-takers, and not only the C-level executives.

It aims to deliver custom data science solutions to those who make business changes and this partnership with Blusteak is a stepping stone.

The digital marketing agency will help the company establish and improve its social presence to an interested audience.

Blusteak representatives commented, “We are excited to be providing digital marketing services for Tredence, a leader in the field of data science and analytics. By combining their expertise in data-driven decision making with our skills in digital marketing, we are confident that we can deliver top-notch campaigns for Tredence and help them achieve their goals. We look forward to a successful collaboration with such a highly respected company.”

