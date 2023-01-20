Twitter Blue’s subscription plans revealed

Twitter offers its annual premium subscription for Twitter Blue, which elevates quality conversations at $84.

Twitter announces subscription annual plan for Twitter Blue service. The service will feature a discounted ‘verified’ blue tick mark. Users can subscribe to the service for an annual fee of $84, as opposed to $8 for web users and $11 for iOS.

Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements. Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

The microblogging platform is also piloting a new service called Twitter Verification for Organizations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.

Twitter Blue features

Twitter Blue includes a number of features to improve user experience on the platform, including:

Bookmark folders : Bookmark Folders let Twitter Blue subscribers group and organize Bookmarked Tweets into folders for faster discovery later. Twitter Blue allows users an unlimited number of bookmarks and Bookmark folders which are always private.

This feature prioritizes your replies on Tweets that users can interact with. Longer video upload: Share more content with your followers. Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to ~60 minutes long up to 2GB file size (1080p) (web only). Learn more here.

The service is presently only available in a few countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. However, Twitter will soon make the services available to the rest of the world.

