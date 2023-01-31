Vartika Verma to lead Global Marketing at Gupshup

As Senior Director, Vartika will lead the engagement platform’s marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.

Gupshup, the conversational engagement platform, has announced the appointment of Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global Marketing.

Vartika will lead the platform’s overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.

With over 15 years of experience, Vartika brings an expertise in technology, product, and growth marketing.

Most recently, she was the Vice President at Yellow.ai where she led their global marketing initiatives including entry to new markets, ARR growth, and expansion. Prior to Yellow.ai, she led large international marketing teams at Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike and Payoneer.

Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Gupshup said, “Vartika’s strong bias towards action, cross-team collaboration, and strong understanding of business needs alongside brand and growth marketing experience is a powerful combination. With her deep experience in the conversational messaging space, I am excited about the new ideas and opportunities she will bring into marketing at Gupshup.”

“The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10X better CX. I am delighted to join Gupshup at this pivotal juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute breakthrough ideas to meet the burgeoning demand for CPaaS and Conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Vartika Verma, on her appointment.

