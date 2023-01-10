Vi’s new ‘Sach-Mucch’ campaign promises much more

The campaign highlights the benefits such as more data, more entertainment and priority service that the new Vi Max Postpaid plans offer, in a humorous way.

Telecom has become the backbone of a digital society and availability of uninterrupted data, access to information, entertainment and leisure from anywhere have become a prerequisite to thrive in this digital world. Building on this insight, Vi, the leading telecom operator, has launched a campaign ‘Sach-mucch, too much’ to promote its latest range of Vi Max Postpaid plans which offer ‘unbelievable’ benefits.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign comprises of three TVCs set inside a Vi store. Each film depicts a humorous interaction between a Vi Store executive and a customer who resorts to extreme measures to ascertain that the seemingly unbelievable benefits provided by Vi Max Postpaid are for real.

The campaign highlights the best in value Vi Max Postpaid plans offering more data, priority service and unmatched content offerings, to cater to the changing needs of mobile consumers in the digital era. The 360 degree campaign talks about 3 important aspects – Higher data quota, OTT subscription with every plan with partners such as SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar etc. at no extra cost and priority customer service with 20-second call pick-up.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said, “The Vi Max Postpaid plans are designed to offer our customers superior value and convenience! Through this campaign, we aim to communicate the empowering benefits of Vi Max Postpaid which allow our users to truly thrive in this digital world.”

Rohit Dubey, Executive Creative Director – Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “Our creative idea “Sach-mucch, too much” shows how Vi Max Postpaid has so much that it’s almost unbelievable – so much so that users end up resorting to walking into our store and subjecting our store exec to ‘truth-tests’. We have deliberately set the stories in the Vi Stores – since actual postpaid interactions happen mostly at the stores and the Vi Store and exec ensures strong brand linkage.”

