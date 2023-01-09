Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Happilo

Wavemaker, the media agency of GroupM India bags the media mandate for Happilo, an omnichannel healthy snack brand.

GroupM’s Wavemaker India has bagged the integrated media mandate of the healthy snacking brand – Happilo. The account was won post following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s office in Bangalore.

Happilo is an omnichannel healthy snack brand that provides an array of food products to customers, including dried fruits, dates, seeds, nuts, berries, trail mixes, dry fruit bars, brittle, nut-based butter and spreads, and is the category leader in the country. Post-pandemic, there has been a shift in consumer preferences and the segment of mindful eaters has increased significantly.

Talking about the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, Founder and CEO of Happilo said, “We are delighted to get on board with Wavemaker as our partner for leading our media mandate. We align on our vision to build Happilo as the go-to snacking brand. We look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”

Also Read: The different flavours of MasterChef India marketing strategy

Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are honored to be a part of Happilo’s exciting growth journey. With our market-leading data and technology capabilities backed by our robust purchase journey insights, we are confident of positively contributing to their success.”

Commenting on the win, M.K.Machaiah (Mac), Chief Client Officer & Office Head – South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to partner with Happilo and establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brands in the Indian market. Happilo is a fun, young brand catering to an interesting set of consumers who look for a tasty yet healthy snacking option. Engaging with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns, is going to be truly exciting.”

Comments