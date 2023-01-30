Yashraj Mukhate’s new track shows love for KFC Chizza on its comeback

The KFC Chizza Comments Song produced by Yashraj, is for those fans who eagerly awaited for the product’s return. He has created a catchy tune using just fan comments.

KFC has relaunched its iconic Chizza and partnered with internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate to create a track which captures the feelings of all the Chizza fans who rallied for the product’s return.

Ever since the chicken crusted ‘Chizza’ was launched for a limited time a few years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. Yashraj, along with Colonel Sanders, brings fan comments to light to make the ‘Chizza Comments Song’.

With catchy tunes set against popular comments such as “Ae koi toh ye unqil ko bolo ke pehle toh yeh Chizza waaps le aaye.”, “Inn logo ne chikan ko crust bna dya brooo.”, and “My mouth is watering like a sink.”, the catchy music aims to bring the excitement back for the food product.

In the video, Yashraj also personifies each of the KFC fans through various personas – from that hip hopper friend to the neighbourhood aunty and many more. The video already has more than three lakh views in less than 48 hours.

Speaking about the track and his partnership with KFC India, Yashraj Mukhate said, “Food and Music are my OG loves. And I was one of those fans rooting for the Chizza to come back. Imagine my happiness when it actually happened. I thought I’d commemorate the occasion the way I know best – by singing about it. So here we are! I hope I’ve been able to bring out the emotions of fans like me through the Chizza Comments Song and that people out there enjoy listening to this track as much as I enjoyed working on it.”

Comments