Zomato-Blinkit collab ‘mangoge’, brand creatives ‘denge’
The brandverse has jumped on the Zomato-Blinkit billboard bandwagon and served some witty and relatable creatives. Here’s a look at what they did.
As New Year’s collaboration, the quick commerce app Blinkit and its parent company Zomato took to the billboards and used an iconic Bollywood dialogue to connect with the audience. Soon this quirky Zomato Blinkit post caught the internet’s attention and it turned into a topical post.
Many brands have chimed in on this brand conversation and given their own twist to the 2002 film Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s famous dialogue.
Netflix smartly plugged in its latest hit ‘Wednesday’, while Prega News had a smart word-play moment. A simple brand collaboration that turned into a viral internet conversation has seen many more brands participate and the audience giving their best reactions as well.
Here are some brand creatives that we came across.
If your favourite Zomato-Blinkit billboard creatives didn’t make the list, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.