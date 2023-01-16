The new Zomato billboard is grabbing eyeballs – both good and bad, for its creative take on presenting its latest offer.

In a bid to retain consumer attention in increasing competition, brands engage in memes and out-of-the-box social media content. Some tend to take it outdoors, the pioneer being food delivery app, Zomato. Time and again, Zomato billboard advertisements have managed to become the talk of the town.

The brand’s latest discount offer has even shaken billboards. In literal tilted, burning and punctured ad creatives, Zomato has highlighted that consumers can now avail ₹200 off on their orders.

In the last quarter of the financial year 2022, food deliveries at Zomato accounted for revenues of 12.8 billion rupees, higher than in previous quarters. The brand’s ability to retain consumer attention can be credited to its marketing efforts. Prior to this, the Zomato-Blinkit collaboration had the entire socio-verse joining the discourse.

But sometimes, these creative endeavours have sparked controversies.

Senior Industry Professional Ujjwal Anand has pointed out the uncanny similarities between the brand and Mcdonalds’ decade-old OOH ads. Milestone Brandcom (now a Dentsu company) launched tilted and burning billboards for McDonald’s SpiceFest and Double Burger about a decade ago. Zomato might have taken creative inspiration for its ads but, according to Anand, creative credits are due.

This isn’t the first time Zomato billboards have come under the scanner. In 2017, the brand had to apologise for an ad creative with sexist terms ‘MC’ and ‘BC’. The terms in question meant Mac n’ Cheese and Butter Chicken in the ad, but it wasn’t taken lightly by netizens.

Despite the disputes, Zomato’s recurring experimentation and creatives manage to catch people’s attention, in a good and a bad way.

