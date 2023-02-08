Microsoft estimates that there are 10 billion search queries a day and half of them go unanswered. Newly updated Bing aims to solve the problem.

After Google recently unveiled its AI tool Bard, Microsoft has announced that it would launch a new version of Bing, one that would come with ChatGPT-like AI powers. With this, the Big Tech AI battle just got a little more intense.



In a blogpost, CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella said, “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

Bing search engine and Edge browser aim to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. The reason for this tech development was related to search queries going unanswered. Microsoft estimates that there are 10 billion search queries a day and half of them go unanswered.

It believes that’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.

With this in mind, the search engine can deliver one unified experience with different features:

It provides relevant results for simple things like sports scores, stock prices and weather, along with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers. Complete answers: Bing reviews results from across the web to find and summarize the answer users are looking for. For example, users can get detailed instructions for how to substitute eggs for another ingredient in a cake without scrolling through multiple results.

For more complex searches it offers new, interactive chat. The chat experience will refine the search experience until users get the complete answer with links available. A creative spark: Bing can also help generate the content to help users. It can help write an email, create itineraries with links to book travel and accommodations, prep for a job interview and more. It also cites all its sources for references.

Bing search engine is available today in a limited preview on desktop and users can sign up for the waitlist. Microsoft plans to scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks and develop a mobile experience which will also be in preview soon.

