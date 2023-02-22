ANTS Digital appoints Saumya Kulshreshtha as Head – Social Media

Saumya Kulshreshtha comes to ANTS with rich multi-sector experience in marketing and social media strategy spanning different industries.

ANTS Digital Pvt Limited, a fully integrated digital marketing and communications agency based out of Gurgaon, has appointed Saumya Kulshreshtha as Head of Social Media.

Saumya is a communications and branding professional with over a decade of experience in crafting communications and marketing strategies for several individuals and brands, specializing in rich and creative content-driven digital marketing campaigns. Saumya comes to ANTS with rich multi-sector experience in marketing and social media strategy spanning across different industries like education, edtech, publishing, sports, events, food, festivals and many more.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, ANTS Digital said, “At ANTS, commitment to unparalleled client service is something we as an organisation take pride in. With this in mind, I am delighted to announce the addition of Saumya Kulshreshtha to our growing team as Head of Social Media. Her extensive background in crafting impactful social media strategies will elevate the quality of our creative campaigns, both for our internal initiatives and our valued clients. Saumya brings with a wealth of talent and expertise to our organisation. I am eager and look forward to working alongside Saumya to continuously raise the bar in delivering exceptional outcomes for all of our partners and clients.”

Speaking on her appointment, Saumya Kulshreshtha said, “The role of creative marketing in terms of making a product, a brand or a social enterprise stand out is more critical today than ever. With innumerable brand voices, vying to occupy the loudest and most voluminous market share, it is creatively brilliant, aggressive and out-of-the-box ideas that will help ensure the visibility, survivability and excitability of a brand. Working as the Social Media Head for Ants Digital is an exciting opportunity to create fresh and engaging strategies and campaigns for our client partners that seamlessly bridge the divide between efficiency and creativity. I look forward to not just working for brands, but becoming a co-creator of their social media journeys.”

Possessing deep knowledge and expertise in the domain of social media strategy, Saumya brings with her the infectious zeal to constantly upskill and upgrade. She has a proven track record of successfully executing numerous social media campaigns for the achievement of the digital marketing objectives of leading brands. And, in addition to her skill in social media strategy, Saumya is also an avid reader, poet and voice-over artist.

