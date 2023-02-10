Aparna Bhawal joins KFC as CMO for India & Partner Countries

KFC appoints Aparna Bhawal as the Chief Marketing Officer for India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives).

QSR brand KFC India has announced the appointment of Aparna Bhawal as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) effective this month. Aparna will report to Moksh Chopra, General Manager for KFC India and Partner Countries.

A seasoned marketing leader with close to two decades of experience, Aparna has a proven track record of successfully leading marketing for prominent consumer brands. Aparna’s experience spans Strategy, Product & Brand management, Digital marketing, Social media, Communication and Innovation.

Prior to joining KFC India, she was the Vice President for Marketing at Hindustan Times Media Ltd. In her role, Aparna repositioned the legacy news brand by orchestrating the Hindustan Times Product, Content and Design Refresh for millennial audiences. Throughout her career, Aparna has worked with diverse industries across all disciplines of marketing, and her experience includes stints at brands such as Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.

Welcoming her to the team, Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”

On assuming the new role, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India & Partner Countries said “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”

Aparna completed her MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and her BA (Hons) in Economics from Shriram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. She is based out of Gurgaon.

