Aster DM Healthcare appoints Rahul Kadavakolu as Group CMO

Rahul Kadavakolu will be leading the overall group brand, marketing, communications and go-to-market strategy across the company.

Aster DM Healthcare has announced the appointment of Rahul Kadavakolu as Group Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Rahul will be leading the overall Group Brand, Marketing, Communications and Go to Market strategy across the company by aligning closely with the strategic vision of the organization. The appointment comes amid the diversification of the company’s business portfolio and its ongoing evolution and foray into different markets.

Commenting on the new appointment, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rahul to lead the Brand, Marketing and Business Development function for the Group. We are sure that with his international expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an essential role in Aster’s journey ahead. With his appointment as the Group Chief Marketing Officer, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of the evolution of the brand.”

Rahul has over 22 years of experience in Strategy, Branding, Marketing, Communication, Sports & Entertainment projects spanning across industries. Prior to joining Aster, Rahul was with Rakuten Group, a conglomerate with 70+ businesses, where he led Global Branding, Marketing & Partnerships for the Group. He was instrumental in inking partnerships with FC Barcelona, Golden State Warriors, NBA, and Davis Cup and helped build strong associations with Stephen Curry, Andres Iniesta, Messi’s Cirque Du Soleil show, Shakira’s Eldorado World Tour, etc. to name a few. He also led the Global Sports Business.

Talking about his new stint, Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster is a transformational leader in the healthcare industry. Health and Wellness have now become a top priority and centre forward in everyone’s life. I’m thrilled to be joining an amazing leadership team and contributing to the organization’s strategic goals and community.”

Rahul began his career in advertising at Hakuhodo Percept, managing a portfolio of Domestic and Japanese brands. He later went on to work for Ogilvy & Mather before transitioning into the IT & Digital Services industry. His longest stint was with Wipro where he held leadership positions within the brand and marketing function.

Comments