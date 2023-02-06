Ayatiworks bags digital mandate for Mantovanibenne

Ayatiworks wins the digital mandate for Mantovanibenne and will be responsible for handling the digital channels for this Italy-based manufacturing brand.

Ayatiworks, a Chennai-based digital marketing agency has recently won the digital marketing mandate for Mantovanibenne, which designs, manufactures and markets the MBI brand.

Ayatiworks will work on enhancing the overall brand presence of MBI Group across the web and social media channels. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for creative content creation and data-led social media campaigns.

The firm will make sure that the brand achieves market leadership by increasing exposure and putting in place a strong brand plan. The agency’s job includes monitoring consumer interest and assisting the brand in opening up a discussion across all available integrated marketing channels.

Delighted with the win, the founder of AyatiWorks, Upendran Narendran said, “This year, we’re all prepared to implement, disrupt, and drive campaigns for the brand to help it soar to new heights. We want to assist them in developing greater success stories and stronger connections with their audience through our holistic approach. We are confident of leveraging best-in-class strategies to make MBI stay ahead in a highly competitive market. We would follow the approach of generating impactful conversations for the brand and take their presence to the next level.”

Talking about the association, Jacopo Mantovani, Sales and marketing head of MBI said, “We are delighted to have Ayatiworks onboard. We will have a long association with the agency that led our digital presence across the channels. We are certain that the agency is aligned with the brand’s vision and we look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”

Established in 2017, Ayatiworks delivers robust digital media solutions. It boasts digital media planning, buying and programmatic solutions. The data-led agency is renowned for designing robust social media marketing campaigns, video and content creation and SEO strategy. The agency has also forayed into influencer marketing, multilingual marketing and E commerce in 24 hours.

