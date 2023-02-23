Blenders Pride Glassware launched The Fashion Tour in the Metaverse

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour unveiled its new avatar in the Metaverse through an immersive experience. It was one of the first Indian brands organized events in Decentraland.

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by the Fashion Design Council of India happened in the Metaverse to bring a more youthful, inclusive, and innovative edition this year. The Metaverse Fashion Tour aims to create an amalgamation of fashion and technology, for young audiences.

The brand launched ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’ in Decentraland, a global web3 platform. It was one of the first metaverse events by an Indian brand. The features include interactive areas, gamified zones, and showcase areas, with several engaging activities in store for users to interact with throughout the duration of the tour.

For the magnanimous event, the brand brought together 60 designers on a single platform and roped in a diverse lineup of talent. This included names such as Gauri & Nainika, Satya Paul, JJ Valaya and homegrown labels like Lovebirds among others. The designers created unique outfits, running from basic plain tees to trendy avatars. The line included plus size models, differently abled models, as well as all skin colours relevant to the Indian audience.

Users started at the Lounge, a zone that housed all the information about Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Park and claimed a free ‘Proof of Attendance NFT’ from the POAPBooth. Further, users walked down The Ramp as a showstopper or watch the live streams of the fashion shows from the Fashion Tour itself. The Fashion Tour took place at the Fashion Tour Park on December 10, 2022.

The Designer & Trial Zone allowed users to try on and buy wearable NFTs from the designers of the tour – Shantnu and Nikhil, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Kunal Rawal. There were Selfie Spots around the park, where users could take a selfie and share it on social media with #BlendersPrideGlasswareFashionTour #MadeOfPride #MyLifeMyPride. The brand also organized a Metaverse Treasure Hunt, where users must collect clues from across the Fashion Tour Park to stand a chance to win prizes. They stood a chance to get their hands on an iPhone 13, stylish Bluetooth earphones worth INR 15k or online shopping vouchers worth INR 5k.

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park visitors, on average, accounted for over 64% daily active users on Decentraland during the campaign period.

Speaking about the exciting new metaverse experience, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour will set the foundation for a new era in fashion & lifestyle. The fashion world is ever evolving, and the Fashion Tour has always led this wave of evolution in India. Taking The Fashion Tour to the metaverse is not just a first-of-its-kind initiative for the industry, but it’s our interpretation to make the tour more inclusive, accessible and futuristic, by allowing young audiences to experience Fashion Tour in an immersive way, like they have never-before. It is a part of our journey of celebrating the ‘Pride’ of today’s youth, with newfound vigour and vision.”

