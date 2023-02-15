Case Study: How Colors TV garnered 400+ Mn Reach in Valentine’s Week for the launch of new show

Staying true to the theme of the show, Colors TV managed to assemble quantitative and qualitative results for the multi-media launch campaign of their latest show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

This case study dissects the dent made through the campaign by Colors TV on various media platforms, and how it derived awareness during the cluttered period of Valentine’s Week.

Category Introduction

Being one of the most accessible mediums for information and entertainment, Television is a household staple in almost all Indian homes. Multiple genres, such as sports, reality TV, fiction, etc, all have one of the highest viewership across mediums. The Television industry was valued at 720 Bn INR in 2021 and is estimated to reach 826 Bn INR in 2024. Television viewership in India was estimated to be 1,591 Bn AMAs (average minute audience).

Brand Introduction

From the house of Viacom18, the General Entertainment Channel, Colors TV, is known for shows such as Bigg Boss, Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, and more; the broadcast network avails itself to high viewership and amplified viewer interest.

Summary

For the launch of its new show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, Colors TV executed a 360-degree campaign involving multiple collaterals and various mediums such as TV, Outdoor, Radio, Digital, Social Media, Activation, PR, and Trade, at prime locations of Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Creative Idea

The creative idea for the campaign of this emotionally charged love story was to create a foundation of three primary phases, and lay the pillars with supporting collaterals. This promotional period (4-15 February) coincided with the month of love and a full moon night, which accentuated the theme of the show and further strengthened its foundation.

Execution

Phase I (3-5 February)

The first phase of the campaign involved grabbing viewers’ attention with eye-catching billboards and OOH installations that match the mood surrounded by love. These billboards filled with love and hearts were then boosted with digital celebrity amplification.

Amit Sadh, Ankur Tewari, Nayandeep Rakshit; influencers such as Manav Manglani, and Viral Bhayani, and multiple radio channels expressed their joy in spotting these hearts. The activation was further drawn by the Colors Social Squad and radio stations. The phase was concluded with the essential integration of the werewolf narrative that came alive on the full moon night of 5 February.

Heart amidst a black background. What's this?



Phase II (6-9 February)

Bringing alive the spirit of werewolves, on 6th February the beautiful hearts adored by the viewers were then clawed to surprise the audiences with a shock, and this led to a series of speculations. The photographic locations at prime areas across target markets such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Agra, Bhopal, Kanpur, and Banaras, were also clawed to magnify the mystery of supernatural occurrences.

Another influencer-leg involving the lead actors of the show Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra along with celebrities and media influencers like Shravan Shah, Siddharth Kanan, Karishma Singh, and more, amplified the occurrences by sharing it with their online communities of followers, with the support of Colors Social Squad members.

The peaked interest was then seeded with a leaked CCTV footage which showed an unimaginable person with glowing eyes clawing the ‘I Love Mumbai’ installation, followed by the sparked rumors of the person resembling Karan Kundraa or Gashmeer Mahajani.

This created a stir amongst various entertainment publishers and news channels such as Pinkvilla, Miss Malini, Daily Hunt, iDiva, Republic Bharat, News18, News Nation, and TV9 Bharatvarsh. The news coverage of this occurrence was spread across mediums and formats such as articles, and native posts. The conversations of clawed hearts and werewolves resembling TV celebrities also made waves on Radio channels such as Radio City, Radio Mirchi, MyFm, and Fever 104.

Phase III (Campaign Reveal)

The campaign reveal and introduction to The Werewolf Brothers was initiated with a media event in the presence of the cast and crew on the sets of the show. 60+ media professionals including paparazzi, electronic media, and online portals, such as Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani, and Yogen Shah covered the event Live, along with key publications such as ABP News, E24, Zoom, TV9, IANS, ANI, ETimes, Bollywood Bubble, India Today, India-Fourms, IWM Buzz, Peeping Moon, Rediff, amongst others were present at the event, who also supported the coverage and BTS of the launch event.

Also in attendance were RJs and digital influencers such as Palak Agrawal, Aarya Prajapati, and Zuber Shaikh. The event release was covered by trade and general media portals such as the Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran, Mid-day, Exchange4Media, Media News4U, Media Brief, and more.

A musical night hosted for 90+ media professionals and publishers such as Film Companion, Filmfare, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, The Fress Journal, Navbharat Times, Prabhat Khabar, Saamna, Loksatta, Sakal, Raj Express, Pinkvilla, ETimes, ABP, TV9, E24, Zoom, India Forums, Indian Express, Miss Malini, Bollywood Bubble, Peeping Moon, IWMBuzz, Dainik Bhaskar, Punjab Kesari, Rajasthan Patrika, Haribhoomi, and more drove the amplification further. Film Companion’s Bol Baby Bol with Rohini Ramanathan, gave the viewers a peek into the creation of the show.

4500+ TV spots across Hindi Movies, Hindi News, Kids, Music, and Regional channels, 500+ high-impact billboards, LED screens, Railway platform boards, bus shelters, pole kiosks, etc. across key locations, and a digital media plan on platforms like Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram followed by Jio Network properties such as like TV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and an interactive ad unit on MCanvas Ad network caused tectonic shifts and garnered the desired reach for teh awareness of the show.

Results

The story of love and survival revolving around Eisha And The Werewolf Brothers Armaan And Veer, exploded through the promotional campaign resulting in 40+ Mn Views, 1+ Mn conversations, and a reach of over 400+ Mn.

Quotes

Sapangeet Rajwant, Head Of Marketing, Colors TV, mentioned “Colors TV has always curated ways to leverage the flavor of the season and bring innovation and disruption in the marketing sphere. We wanted to ride on the month of love and associate our campaign with it to echo the mystery of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This campaign stirred interest amongst onlookers, and it led to audience engagement on a deeper level. The curiosity was sustained by ensuring visibility for the clawed hearts and quenched with the unveiling of the show’s poster. We are confident that this disruptive campaign has created the right amount of buzz for the show”.

