Case Study: How Prime Video India redirected viewers to the OTT release of Bachchhan Paandey

Category Introduction

The OTT industry in India has grown at an exponential rate since the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in lockdown restrictions. Since then the OTT industry’s penetration has led in establishing it as one of the primary sources of entertainment. A bi-annual report by Ormax Media for the OTT category called ‘Streaming Originals – The 2022 Story highlights the top buzzworthy shows and movies that had the highest recall value in India.

Another report by Ormax Media called OTT Audience Sizing Report 2022, includes research, based on a sample size of 13,500 across urban and rural India, and was conducted from July to September 2022. It states that the Indian OTT audience universe is currently at 423.8 Mn (or 42.38 Crore) people.

An average OTT viewer in India approximately spends 70 minutes on video streaming platforms, with a consumption frequency of 12.5 times a week. Viewers are accessing 2.5 platforms at a given time, as per a KPMG & Eros Now Report.

Brand Introduction

Amazon Prime Video is a VOD streaming platform offering OTT content, offered as a standalone service, or as a part of an Amazon Prime subscription that also offers additional services such as ad-free music streaming, faster delivery for their e-commerce platform, and more.

Prime Video was the first mover in the direct-to-OTT release in India with the release of Gulabo Sitabo in 2020. The platform has since then presented a slate of series and movies exclusively available only on its platform. The brand has also built a significant following through active participation in pop culture and the native integration of promotional elements.

Summary

For the release of the movie Bachchhan Paandey, a digital activity revolving around the theme of the movie was executed in collaboration with creators from the social network Moj. A ‘train kidnapping’ was planned from Mumbai to Delhi to spread maximum awareness about the release of the movie.

Creative Idea

The creative idea entailed Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) abducting 12 exclusive MOJ creators on the special train from Mumbai to Delhi. To release those creators, the character is seen asking a ransom of 1 Bn Views in exchange for their release. This campaign ran on Moj, Instagram, and Twitter.

Execution

The campaign was executed in three phases on mainly three social media platforms, Moj, Instagram, and Twitter.

Build-Up

The main aim of this phase was to continue the hype and curiosity among the audience for the previous day’s activity. Kriti Sanon Tweeted a few days before the release date, informing that the creators had gone missing, and had been abducted by Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar.

Arshad Warsi took forward the conversation from Kriti’s Tweet to his account. The activity was followed by a Tweet from Moj informing about development in the situation of their missing creators. A final Tweet was posted by Jacqueline Fernandez to amplify the curiosity about the activity.

Main Activity

Media coverage of Bachchhan Paandey boarding the train kicked off the main activity, and Akshay Kumar launched the campaign by announcing that Bachchhan Paandey had abducted the missing Moj creators, through Twitter by sharing the ransom video. He put forward his demand of receiving 1 Bn Views in a day on the hashtag

#BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj

Announcement Posts

All 20 macro influencers on Instagram posted stories updating their followers that it was Bachchhan Paandey who abducted their friends. The Instagram Stories were reshared by the meme and Bollywood pages. The hashtag #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj was then trending on Twitter. 1000+ posts were uploaded by Moj creators and simultaneously 500+ posts were uploaded on Instagram.

Creator Release

All the creators were released on 15th March as promised by Bachchhan Paandey. The activity resulted in the achievement of 1.5 Bn in 15 hours on 15th March 2022. The announcement of the creator release was made on 16th March 2022 by Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle. The announcement was reshared by all the creators who were released. Moj retweeted Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s tweet highlighting the movie’s release date.

Additional Activities

Offline and digital activities complementing the campaign on social media were also a part of the concluding phase. A special truck designed for the promotion of the movie was driven through multiple cities of the country, with influencers encouraged to post it as a cross-channel amplification. The coverage of this activity was also published through several publishers.

Results

Twitter Activity

#MojCreatorsMissing

@Mojindia Total Influencers Engaged: 10 / 20

Total Views: 1460052

Total Accounts Reached: 1418778

Total Impressions: 1467046

#MojCreatorsNotFound

@Mojindia Total Influencers Engaged: 10 / 20

Total Views: 934600

Total Accounts Reached: 934116

Total Impressions: 959732

Total Tweets: 5,371

Unique Contribution: 1,768

Engagement: 1,832

Total Reach: 18,564,433

Total Impression: 27,524,845

Duration: 4+ hours

Instagram Activities

Stories from Instagram Influencers

Total Influencers Engaged: 20

Total Views: 2,266,314

Total Accounts Reached: 2,106,745

Total Impressions: 2,251,087

Reshare Of Stories Activity On Meme Pages

Total Views: 23,557,972

Total Likes: 841,159

Reshare Of Stories Activity On Bollywood Pages

Total Views: 4,926,330

Total Likes: 105,901

Truck Activity

Total Views: 140K +

Total Engagement: 11.6K +

