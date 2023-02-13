In his new role, Hitesh Sachdeva will be spearheading brand and performance marketing, communications & growth functions for the brand.

Coffeee.io appoints Hitesh Sachdeva as Head of Growth & Marketing. With over a decade’s career spent driving growth for tech majors and start-ups, Hitesh will be a key visionary for strategising the organization’s growth objectives. His expertise lies in developing growth strategies, digital marketing, and customer lifecycle management. He will be spearheading brand and performance marketing, communications & growth functions for the brand.

In the course of his professional journey so far, Hitesh has held senior managerial positions across industry-leading technology businesses such as Meta, Paytm and Uber, among others. During his stint at Meta, Hitesh was mainly responsible for driving strategic partnerships with leading Indian media companies along with steering partner monetization across Facebook and Instagram. At Paytm, he was in charge of performance marketing specializing in SEM, SEO, Social Media, Affiliates, and OEM partnerships.

Speaking of his appointment at Coffeee.io Hitesh said, “AI and technology have a lot of potential in enhancing the recruitment practices in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. Thus, I am thrilled to join Coffeee.io at this crucial stage of expansion into new products and geographies. With the deployment of the right kind of growth & marketing strategies, we are confident of successfully building the largest community for job seekers to collaborate, learn, grow, and land the right job.”

Amit Veer, Founder & CEO of Coffeee.io, while welcoming Hitesh to the team said, “I am positive that Hitesh will be instrumental in taking the brand to greater heights. He will bring to the table an intuitive awareness of customer behaviour by applying his expertise and knowledge of growing tech start-ups pioneering disruptive innovation.”

Coffeee.io was established in July 2022 and gained early traction by building a community of more than 74,000+ developers from all over India. The platform is currently available in India and working towards launching in the US market within Q1 of 2023.

Comments