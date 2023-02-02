Privacy concerns & cyber bullying have eroded consumer confidence: Dentsu Report

The Dentsu Trends Report for 2023 explores the changing dynamics in consumer behaviour when it comes to technological and new-age developments.

Dentsu Creative has launched its 2023 Trends Report ‘A Tale Of New Cities’, exploring an age of volatility and hope.

The report is developed by strategists and futurists across the creative network and explores the modern dualities of progress and regression, optimism and anxiety, a shifting balance of old and new, technology and humanity, innovation and tradition.

2022 showed us that progress is not as inevitable, and top down authority not as dependable, as we’ve been led to believe. Instead volatility, conflict, recession, climate change and inflation have become our global reality. In response, new patterns of influence are emerging as people look to new sources of leadership and inspiration.

The 12 trends unpack what will drive and disrupt the industry in 2023 and what it will mean for brands. As per the report, young consumers are seeking new sources of inspiration and craving genuine culture shock after lost pandemic years as the Korean culture is on the rise.

Rising anxiety levels fuelled by a bleak economic outlook are powering a mental health crisis. ‘Pickleball’, a playful and silly racket game is one of the fastest growing sports in the world while small luxuries such as flowers have become everyday acts of self care.

Concerns over privacy, cyber bullying and misinformation have eroded consumer confidence while a challenging economic outlook slowed adoption of NFTs and cryptocurrency. Screen fatigue has set in, as growth in eCommerce sales slipped backwards post pandemic.

Independent voices are campaigning for greater inclusion, representation and accountability within the metaverse and the wider online space. Dall E, Stable Diffusion and others are creating new models for how we think about creativity, work and identity. V Tubers use avatars to maintain privacy but engage their fandoms in authentic dialogue.

2022 also gave rise to the “Quiet quitting” phenomenon; a response to hustle culture where employees simply decided enough was enough and their time is being filled with ‘low stakes’ hobbies.

The report also predicts that the rising cost of living with ongoing supply chain problems are to act as a handbrake on economic growth. Major economies are predicted to narrowly avoid, or experience, recession. As a result, businesses are realising that growth and good can no longer be pursued in parallel and that a fundamental reset is required to align commercial success with new business models that rely less on a relentless cycle of consumption.

Cheuk Chiang, CEO, Dentsu Creative APAC, said, “We all know that 2023 will be another challenging year. A world with immense volatility, inflation, economic uncertainty, and social unrest. But despite what’s happening around us, it’s not all doom and gloom. Across APAC, we are seeing incredible innovation and creativity from people and communities who are shaping an exciting future. People are finding leadership, inspiration, and value in new sources, and with this, new patterns of influence are forming.

Our Dentsu Creative trends report acknowledges this shift in balance: the serious realities we’re living in; the challenges we’ll meet this year; but also our desire for inspiration and progress. Amongst this, we showcase platforms where imagined futures are already coming to life, and in tow, the opportunities and tools to shape them.”

Pats McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, said, “At the close of 2022, it was hard to escape the feeling that eras and empires were ending-or beginning. Around the world we saw immense volatility, as the cost of living spiralled, conservative policies challenged progressive social agendas and energy instability became all too real. As 2023 begins, we see both alarming steps backward as a society- with talk of power cuts, rationing and hyper-inflation- and green shoots of hope. Perhaps most exciting is the sense that individuals and communities are writing their own narratives, rejecting a sense of top down, homogenous cultural influence. Our predictions for 2023 acknowledge the tensions, volatility and struggles facing society today and, on the flip side, the opportunities, tools and platforms that exist to enable communities to build the worlds they want to see.”

Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu, added, “The new year is riddled with uncertainties. War, inflation, crisis upon crisis. As a society there are huge challenges coming our way. But there are also many certainties. Creativity wins. Emotion wins. Innovation and collaboration wins. Challenging times are no time for business as usual. Our Dentsu Creative trends report explores the challenges coming our way but also the opportunities for brands with the courage and imagination to embrace a new modern creative toolkit and create culture, imagine a better future and make it possible.”

