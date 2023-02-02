Contagious Pioneers 2023: Ogilvy India named in the best & bravest agencies on the planet list

Contagious has announced the Contagious Pioneers 2023 list, an annual round-up of the agencies that consistently set the standard for innovation and creative excellence in marketing.

Ogilvy India has made it to the Contagious Pioneers 2023 list.



Contagious selects the Pioneer agencies by analyzing the work featured on the online intelligence tool, Contagious IQ. Campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity and strategic thinking pass the editorial filter. The Pioneer agencies are those that had multiple campaigns featured on Contagious IQ throughout 2022 and which performed well against other metrics, such as the ratio of campaigns created to the number of clients, and whether the campaigns were selected for more in-depth coverage.

The 2023 winners of Contagious Pioneers 2023 (in alphabetical order) are:

AMV BBDO, London

BETC Paris

Colenso BBDO, Auckland

Edelman, New York

FCB, New York

GUT Miami

Mother, London

Ogilvy India, Mumbai

Ogilvy is the only agency from India to make it to the list. Remarking on the win, Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy responds to this accolade: “While every accolade, big or small, goes a long way in keeping our teams as well as our client partners motivated to push for braver, edgier work, it gives me special pleasure to see Ogilvy India selected for a spot on this year’s ‘Contagious Pioneers List’ of eight. A list that ‘celebrates the best and the bravest agencies on the planet’.”

Chief Creative Officers of Ogilvy India – Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak & Kainaz Karmakar share their excitement at this title: “This feels super special. To be featured in the list of Contagious Pioneers 2023 is a defining achievement. Our goal has been to steer Ogilvy to do more and more transformational work. When we read the congratulatory mail from Contagious, it actually felt like we have been moving in the right direction and all our collective energy has been well spent. We have deep gratitude to our clients, our teams, and all those who partnered with us, to make this happen. We treasure this.”

Contagious editor Chloe Markowicz said, “The Contagious IQ team is notoriously hard to impress. We’re only interested in covering the very best marketing in the world on our intelligence platform. Getting work featured on Contagious IQ is something that anyone should be proud us, but being named a Contagious Pioneer signifies that an agency has truly reached the pinnacle of creative excellence”.

“While we were impressed with all our Pioneers this year, Colenso BBDO shows remarkable consistency in having made the list almost every year since Contagious first launched the Pioneers ranking in 2016. Edelman meanwhile, stands out for being the sole PR firm amongst a catalogue of creative agencies, proving that effective, groundbreaking communications can come from any discipline. I’m often asked what an agency needs to do to become a Contagious Pioneer. You can take me out to lunch or buy me gifts, but it won’t help. There is only one answer: produce truly exceptional work”.

