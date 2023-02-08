Dipankar Mukherjee joins Volvo Car India as Head of Marketing and PR

Volvo Car India announces the appointment of Dipankar Mukherjee as Head of Marketing and PR. He will be replacing Amit Jain.

Volvo Car India has appointed Dipankar Mukherjee as Head of Marketing & PR. Dipankar has over two decades of brand and digital marketing experience across a wide spectrum of business verticals. He replaces Amit Jain who last year had moved within Volvo Cars to a regional role. Dipankar holds a Diploma in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Modern Management.

“I am pleased to welcome Dipankar to Volvo Car India. Dipankar brings with him a wealth of experience across verticals which will value add to the company. His vast experience gives us new insights into a wider cross-section of customers, including high-net-worth individuals, as we continue to grow the India market and consolidate the company position in the luxury EV segment” said Jyoti Malhotra Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

“I am both delighted and proud to be associated with Volvo Car India. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity as we stand on the cusp of a major industry transition to EVs. I look forward towards working with the team,” said Dipankar Mukherjee.

Comments