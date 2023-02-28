Django Digital bags media mandate for Zillionaire

The teenpreneur duo that took home Rs 1 crore in Shark Tank India Season 2 has partnered with the agency to manage the media and content creation.

In a recent win, Django Digital added Zillionaire, a high-end fashion jewellery brand, to its clientele. The agency will now manage the brand’s performance marketing and content creation mandate.

Django’s expertise in serving young D2C brands will come to its apt use with this collaboration. The jewellery brand targets millennials and Gen-Z customers along with having a client base consisting of rappers like Divine, MC Stan and celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

On collaborating with the agency, Aditya Fatehpuria, Co-founder at Zillionaire, stated, “We’re elated to associate with Django Digital for leading our media mandate, especially because of the synergy that we build together as one team trying to provide high-end fashion jewellery to its target consumers. An amalgamation of product expertise from us combined with the marketing expertise from the agency is surely going to bring something fruitful to the table.”

Winning the mandate, Vivek Shah, Partner and Performance Marketing Lead said, “It has been a delight partnering with the inspiring young duo who’ve created a high-end profitable fashion jewellery business applauded by the viewers pan-India on national television. We’ve thoughtfully devised a media plan helping the brand escalate from here onwards and are super stoked to join hands with them in this exciting journey.”

Aditya Fatehpuria, and Raghav Goyal, the founders of the brand walked away with an investment double their ask on Shark Tank India Season 2 by the Shaadi.com founder – Anupam Mittal.

