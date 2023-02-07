Google introduces AI tool Bard, direct rival to ChatGPT

The Google AI service draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses and will be rolled out for public use in the coming weeks.

Google has introduced an experimental conversational AI service, called Bard to compete with Microsoft-backed AI chatbot ChatGPT. The service is powered by its lightweight model version of Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

The AI service is being opened up for trusted testers before it will be more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

In the blogpost announcing the launch, CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping people to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build more skills.

The smaller model of LaMDA requires significantly less computing power, enabling Google to scale to more users and allowing more feedback. It will improve Brad’s quality and speed based on the external feedback received.

Google reoriented the company around AI six years ago to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Since then it has made investments in AI across the board, and Google AI and DeepMind are advancing the state of the art.

Other than LaMDA, the platform’s newest AI technologies — like PaLM, Imagen and MusicLM, are building on this, creating entirely new ways to engage with information, from language and images to video and audio.

Google is currently working to bring these latest AI advancements into other products, starting with Search.

