Infinity Advertising bags creative mandate for Surya Roshni

Under this partnership, the advertising and branding agency will offer creative services for its Lighting and Consumer Durable Portfolio.

Infinity Advertising has bagged the creative mandate for Surya Roshni Ltd., an Indian branded lighting products manufacturer, following a multi-agency pitch.

Under this partnership, the agency will offer creative services for its Lighting and Consumer Durable Portfolio.

Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting and Consumer Durables at Surya mentioned, “We were impressed with Infinity’s creative thought, approach, strategies and opportunities we shared with them. We are pleased to have them on board.”

Also Read: Piramal Realty hits the right chord with its new campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity Advertising said, “We are excited about collaborating with a respected company like Surya Roshni with such a rich legacy. Surya has been in business for the last 50 years and has built a reputation for producing long-lasting products. It keeps up with the latest technology trends and innovations. With so much faith in their products, we are delighted to begin our journey with the company and provide them with creative solutions around BTL and ATL. I am convinced that my team’s creativity and experience will assist the company in accomplishing its marketing goals.”

Comments