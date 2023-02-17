Instagram introduces broadcast channels for creators

Mark Zuckerberg has introduced broadcast channels on Instagram with his own “Meta Channel.” Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool where creators can invite all of their followers in and share text, video and photo updates.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced ‘Meta Channel,’ which will allow creators to broadcast announcements. Meta is currently testing broadcast channels with a handful of creators in US and plan to expand in the coming months.



Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels on Instagram, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

More features will be added to broadcast channels in the coming months, like the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collabs, crowdsource questions for an “ask me anything” and more.

Once a creator gets access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates. Followers can leave or mute broadcast channels at any time and can also control their notifications from creators by going to a creator’s profile, tapping the bell icon and selecting “broadcast channel.”

Notifications will default to “some,” but this setting can be changed to “all” or “none.” Other than the invitation notification, followers will not get any other notifications about a broadcast channel unless they add the channel to their inbox. Once a channel is added to their inbox, it will appear among other message threads, and notifications will be turned on and function like any other chat.

As soon as the broadcast channel is live, creators can also encourage their followers to join by using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile (coming soon).

Creators who are interested can sign up to be considered for early access by accessing the waitlist on their mobile device. Spots are limited and Meta will be providing early access on a rolling basis. While it is first being introduced to Instagram, the company will also be testing broadcast channels in Messenger and on Facebook in the coming months.

Broadcast channels are also public and discoverable chat experiences, so they’re treated differently than private messaging on Instagram. Meta has tools and reviewers to identify, review or remove content in broadcast channels that may violate our Community Guidelines.

Here’s how to join a broadcast channel:

Access the broadcast channel link via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile, or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.

Tap “Join a broadcast channel.” People who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so.

After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favorite creators’ broadcast channels so friends can follow and join.

Creators with Subscriptions who want to create a broadcast channel that’s open to all of their followers need to set the channel’s audience to “all followers.” There’s also the option to create a broadcast channel limited to paid subscribers for more exclusive content.

Comments