Lohono Stays strengthens its team with key appointments

Lohono Stays announces new key leadership appointments: Paban Jena as Vice President – Sales and Gaurav Joshi as Vice President – Marketing.

Lohono Stays, a luxury vacation rental, announced key leadership appointments today.

Newly appointed Paban Jena will lead the company’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy in India as well as globally and will help build and scale all demand channels across commercial segments. Furthermore, Gaurav Joshi will bring to the table his creativity coupled with a vision to create a fiercely customer-centric approach. His expertise in marketing, strategy, and consulting will further propel Lohono Stays towards achieving its business goals in Indian and global markets.

Nibhrant Shah, Founder & CEO of Lohono Stays shared his thoughts on the new appointments and said, “We are pleased to welcome Paban and Gaurav to the Lohono Stays team. We believe that their strategic business development experience will add immense value to Lohono Stays and will help us to drive the performance of our business. We look forward to working with them and building a strong customer base and promising brand value.”

Dhimaan Shah, Founder & COO of Lohono Stays added “The skills and expertise of the new appointees at Lohono Stays will be valuable as we accelerate our expansion and continue to evolve our services. We are excited to have Paban and Gaurav as part of our team and look forward to their contribution to overall brand development.”

Paban Jena, who’ll be taking over as VP of Sales, has 15 years of expertise in the telecom, consumer internet, auto, and hospitality sectors. He is a graduate of the prestigious Mumbai University and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. Before joining Lohono Stays Paban built capacity in Pan India markets and verticals throughout his ten years with Airtel, India’s largest telco. He was also one of the founding members of Olx Autos and the holiday division of OYO, where he helped build the organization’s go-to-market strategy and operational plan.

Gaurav Joshi has commenced his journey at Lohono Stays as Vice President of Marketing. Gaurav is backed by over 13 years of marketing experience at prestigious brands like Pidilite, Asian Paints, JSW & LEAD. An alumnus of NMIMS, Mumbai and DAVV, he specialises in building and scaling up marketing verticals. A celebrated team leader, Gaurav will be bringing a fresh outlook to the marketing strength at Lohono.

