Mavericks appoints Ravpreet Ganesh as its Chief Integration Officer

Ravpreet will be responsible for creating business solutions for partners to strengthen strategic and creative thinking across the board. She used to work at Publicis Groupe.

The Mavericks Communications LLP, integrated marketing communications agency, announced the appointment of Ravpreet Ganesh as its Chief Integration Officer.

Ravpreet’s appointment reinforces Mavericks’ vision to provide fully integrated marketing communications services to its clients.

Ravpreet comes with over two decades of experience in creative problem-solving. She was associated with the Publicis Groupe for over 15 years and played multiple roles during her tenure, including Chief Integration officer, lead Publicis Content, Executive Vice President at Leo Burnett and Executive Director at PUBLICIS.

She has been associated with agencies like Rediffusion, LOWE, and Dentsu. Ravpreet’s role will strengthen strategic and creative thinking across the board.

Talking about the new role, Ravpreet Ganesh said, “Mavericks is a unique agency with its purpose to create an ecosystem of offerings that partners and employees want to belong to. I am looking forward to creating business solutions for all our partners that have the power to create behavioural change. I am excited to be part of the team where partners are put first.”

Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO of Mavericks, said, “We are very excited to have a highly experienced and dynamic leader like Ravpreet join the Mavericks mission. Ravpreet has extensive experience in brand communications, creative, digital, content, and influencer marketing. With Ravpreet on board, our clients will be able to deepen the integration of marketing services and, consequently, the impact on their brand reputation.”

