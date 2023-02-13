Havas Group’s Neeraj Bassi joins Cheil India as Chief Growth Officer

Neeraj will lead the agency’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering transformational work.

Cheil India has announced the appointment of Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer. Neeraj will lead the agency’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering transformational work that builds on Cheil India’s capabilities in Creative, Media, Data, Activation, and Retail.

In his current role, he will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Earlier, Bassi was the Chief Strategy Officer at Havas Group.

A seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience under his belt, Neeraj’s expertise sits in brand management, internal process transformation, and strategic management.

He has previously worked at Cheil as Chief Strategy Officer, and stints with Ogilvy India as President of Planning. His most recent experience involves being the Group Chief Strategy Officer with Havas. He has straddled strategic responsibilities for brands like Cadbury’s Dairy Milk & Five Star, Voltas, Honda, HSBC, and Vistara.

Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India said, “We are all geared up for the next chapter in Cheil India’s growth story. We are uniquely positioned as a Business Connected Agency that offers an integrated result-oriented offering of various services to our clients. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line of our client.”

Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj said, “Great to be back at Cheil, the agency that has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-Commerce. Really excited to be back in a business role after a long time”.

Comments