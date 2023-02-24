Nestlé Munch encourages teens to express themselves with confidence in new campaign

The brand has created quirky packs that celebrate different passion points, giving teens a chance to win merchandise and become stars of their chosen passion.

In today’s time, when teens are all about expressing themselves, Nestlé Munch launches its #CrunchYourAttitude campaign that encourages them to express themselves more confidently.

The brand has created quirky packs that celebrates different passion points such as sports, gaming, fashion and social media, giving teens a chance to win merchandise and become stars of their chosen passion.

Adding a little crunch to the lucky winners’ life, it will give them an opportunity to further select their reward from the chosen passion point.

Commenting on the new campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head – Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “Today’s teenagers are full of dreams and aspirations. They leave no stone unturned to achieve anything they set their minds to. Enabling the teenagers to shine and follow their ambition, Nestlé Munch’s new campaign #CRUNCHYOURATTITUDE enables them to not only confidently express themselves but also pursue their passion.”

Comments