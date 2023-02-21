Nikhil Sharda joins Media Mantra’s Influsurf Communications as VP, Digital

Nikhil will be creating and executing compelling strategies for clients to generate new business opportunities by maximizing the company’s operating performance.

Media Mantra, independent PR and integrated communications firm, announces the appointment of Nikhil Sharda as the Vice President, Digital of Influsurf Communications.

The new data-based creative firm is the brainchild of Media Mantra (MM) Group’s Founder Director, Udit Pathak.

Tasked with the responsibility of spearheading the new communications unit, Nikhil will be seen analyzing client requirements, creating and executing compelling strategies, generating new business opportunities, maximizing the company’s operating performance, and achieving financial goals in line with the business objectives of the organization.

Prior to this, Nikhil served as the EVP at Scroll Mantra and the Creative Director at FrogIdeas. During his stint, he led and advised on go-to market strategies for brands such as Comviva, Beardo, OZiva, Viewsonic, VNL, Jim Beam, Terrapay, Twitter India Marketing and more. Nikhil has also had a long stint with AdGlobal360 where he spearheaded various campaigns for Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, NEXA, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and European Union amongst others.

Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra, said, “In the last decade, Media Mantra has worked meticulously to carve its niche as one of the pioneers in the industry. Having enjoyed such a growth trajectory, the MM Group has further extended its footprint in the corporate communication industry with the introduction of Influsurf Communications. The appointment of Nikhil is in sync with our Group’s vision to establish our brand reputation as the one stop shop for all marketing requirements. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing the operations of our latest offering. He will be pivotal in providing strategic insights, creating unique brand narratives which will eventually drive impact and positively affect the bottomline for our clients at Influsurf. I wish him all the best for his new role.”

Nikhil Sharda, Vice President, Digital, Influsurf Communications, said, “Media Mantra needs no introduction when it comes to executing award-winning campaigns for clients. Thus, it was quite exciting when I was asked to spearhead the MM Group’s creative agency Influsurf. I look forward to working alongside Udit and other senior leaders of the Group to drive a culture of excellence for clients across new service offerings, with a clear focus on delivering communication outcomes that have a measurable impact on desired business objectives.”

Comments