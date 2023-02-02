Pinterest and Condé Nast Entertainment form exclusive video content partnership

As part of the deal, CNE’s brands-Vogue and Architectural Digest will produce over 160 exclusive videos aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments.

Pinterest and Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) have recently announced a global content partnership with two of its iconic brands, Vogue and Architectural Digest.

As part of the deal, Vogue and Architectural Digest will produce over 160 exclusive videos aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments starting with Fashion Month in February, followed by Wedding Season, Summer, and Back to School.

As the home of inspiration, Pinterest has been investing in original content to bring the inspirational and engaging ideas that drive meaningful value and engagement for more than 400 million monthly active users around the world.

Videos bring in engagement for the app with over billion views per day. With Condé Nast being one of its largest content publishers globally, this partnership will help add value.

Vogue will debut a brand new profile on the app in April for weddings related boards — from checklists, to table settings, to dream dresses, bridesmaid looks, the boards will cover it all and will be curated by Vogue Weddings editors and wedding planners.

It will also bring backstage access and runway trends to Pinterest in a series of original episodes from Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Architectural Digest will explore how to create the perfect backyard space for summer with insights on everything from reviving an outdoor space, to handy hacks for epic outdoor entertaining. The series will begin on Memorial Day and run through Fourth of July.

The magazine will also be creating an ongoing slate of content highlighting designs inspired by the 2023 AD100 list – which features the industry’s top designers – as well as episodes on the concept of small living – from the first apartment, to the trend of small house living, to the perfect dorm room.

