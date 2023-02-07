This Indian platform offers skill sets of an agency producer in AI form

Clapboard launches a new web application that enables agencies and clients to virtually assemble end-to-end film production crews through algorithm-guided journeys.

The automated content production platform, Clapboard, is launching its web application, which engineers the skill sets of an agency producer into AI form. Ex-Ogilvy Senior Creative Director has launched this platform to package advertising services as a SAAS offering. Clapboard enables brands and agencies to produce film content in-house. The platform is built with a tech stack similar to some of the bigger e-commerce marketplaces.

Clapboard web app is a comprehensive ecosystem that automates the discovery and booking of film crews. The web app generates three honest, fact-based quotations in minutes. The costing algorithms make Clapboard a one-of-a-kind transparent cost benchmarking tool. With all showreels, portfolios, and costings collated on a single dashboard, the web app helps make informed decisions with sufficient options for comparison. Through Clapboard, agencies and brands can virtually assemble a film crew and get PPM in no time at all.

Speaking at the launch of the Web App, Varun Katyal, Founder of Clapboard said, “Clapboard is a bit like ‘The Lego of ad film production.’ Through algorithm-guided journeys, the web app empowers agencies and clients to virtually assemble end-to-end film production crews. In a way, it’s the best of both worlds – the discovery of the best talent that’s out there and transparent costing for procurement. The purpose really is to create some epic work by collaborating with the best talent that’s out there. And while doing so, democratize the entire content production process.”

Agency and client teams need to register on www.clapboard.com. Clapboard assigns a dedicated producer who helps to virtually assemble a crew by selecting Directors, Cinematographers, Actors, Locations, and Music Directors, all in line with the brand aesthetics and the set budgets. The 3000-plus curated showreels and portfolios make this an engaging process. Once the budgets and project contracts are out of the way, in consultation with the shortlisted Director, the crew is finalized. Next, the empanelled producers turn the vision into reality.

Clapboard also aims to create a level playing field for talent who are not in association with renowned agencies or production houses. Professionals from the film industry, directors, cinematographers, casting directors or composers can register and showcase their work on the platform. To this effect, the Clapboard team has created a fairly comprehensive portfolio management section. By curating their profiles, the professionals can put their best foot forward while pitching for upcoming projects. Professionals get alerts when the profiles get shortlisted. Further, the producers contact the professionals with the details of the shoot and one gets paid without delays.

This digital-first content production startup is an agency-agnostic, brand content production platform. With the use of technology, the platform aims to disrupt the creative services space. The platform has delivered some big campaigns for marquee clients and agencies. Next, they’re building Clapboard into a creator platform for the future. One that puts talent at the forefront and in control. They believe that if they best serve the talent, they’ll better serve the companies that need them.

