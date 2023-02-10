Global brands rope in popular celebrities to break the clutter amid Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVII approaching soon, brands are expecting to see a major turnout with their entertaining campaigns. Social Samosa takes a look at some of the best Super Bowl ad campaigns.

Super Bowl LVII is about to begin on February 12 and with this, brands are competing for consumer attention by featuring huge stars in their Super Bowl ad campaigns. The first match will see the Kansas City Chiefs face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as an estimated 100 million people watch.

According to Nielsen, Super Bowl LVI drew in more than 101 Million TV viewers and it is expected to break its previous record this year.

The sport will be accompanied by more entertaining rounds of brand commercials with the spots nearly being sold out already.

This year’s brand campaigns have seen some popular celebrities like Bryan Cranston playing their reel characters to Ben Stiller making you guess whether he is ‘acting’ or actually enjoying his Pepsi. Social Samosa has curated some of the best Super Bowl ad campaigns.

PopCorners

Mr. Peanut

Doritos

Skechers

Pepsi

TurboTax

Google

Paramount Plus

General Motors x Netflix

Uber Eats

Hellmann’s US

Workday

Squarespace

Pringles

Bud Light

Publicis Groupe

Rakuten

Heineken USA

m&m’s

Kia America

T-Mobile

Booking.com

Budweiser

DraftKings

Michelob ULTRA

Busch Beer

Busch Beer

Comments