RED.Health appoints Shilesh Mishra as AVP- Marketing and Brand Management

RED.Health (Formerly known as StanPlus), India’s medical emergency response platform, has announced the appointment of Shilesh Mishra as Assistant Vice President-Marketing and Brand Management.

Shilesh will be working closely with the leadership team to build a strong brand messaging, generate leads, and drive revenue growth while revolutionising the way emergency medical care is delivered, making it more accessible, affordable, and patient-centric.

He comes with a decade long experience in extensive marketing experience at brands like Shaadi.com, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Maruti Suzuki.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health, said, ”At RED.Health, we are on a mission to drive an effective and immediate change that revolutionises the overall emergency response infrastructure in India. As we make the transition from StanPlus to RED.Health, we realise the critical need to have a seasoned expert on board who helps us further propagate our mission and lead our Marketing and Brand communication efforts. This is an exciting time for RED.Health, and we are delighted to have Shilesh join our team as we work towards this transformative vision. His unwavering passion for advancing social impact, will help us drive meaningful change and advance the compelling work underway to further diversify our capabilities, and add value for our people and shareholders alike.”

On his appointment, Shilesh Mishra, AVP-Growth and Marketing, RED.Health said, “I am thrilled to join the mission with RED.Health to build a 911 model and transform the emergency response services across India. I am fully committed to leveraging my expertise in marketing and social impact to amplify thought leadership and build a strong brand identity that enhances the patient reliability and experience at RED.Health. Moreover, working alongside such a talented and dedicated team is truly inspiring, and I am driven to make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of people through this mission.”

