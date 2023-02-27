SAMCO Securities onboards Mrinal Nidhi as Head of Digital

SAMCO Securities bolsters its leadership team by appointing Mrinal Nidhi as Head of Digital. He will be leading performance, analytics & martech.

SAMCO Securities, a flat-fee brokerage and wealth-tech platform, is bolstering its leadership with the appointment of Mrinal Nidhi as the new Head of Digital. He will be leading Performance Marketing, MarTech, and Analytics. Nidhi’s appointment is part of the company’s strategy to grow the brand’s market presence and enhance its customer-centric offerings to help the audience excel in trading and investing.

In his new role, Nidhi will spearhead the initiatives aimed at strengthening the company’s digital growth and improving the customer experience through seamless and personalized digital experiences based on data insights.

Speaking on the appointment, Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “We are proud to welcome Mrinal as a new addition to our team. With his expertise in MarTech and Analytics, we are confident that he will drive measurable results and contribute to the continued success of our organization, we look forward to leveraging his skills to take our marketing efforts to the next level.”

“I am excited to join SAMCO Securities and be part of an organization that is committed to innovation and customer-centricity,” said Mrinal Nidhi. “I look forward to working with the talented team at SAMCO Securities to develop and execute effective marketing strategies that will drive growth and enhance our customers’ experience.”

With over a decade of experience in the field, Mrinal Nidhi is a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in digital marketing, data engineering, and analytics. Prior to joining SAMCO Securities, he worked for leading organizations such as Angel One, Goibibo, and MakeMyTrip in various capacities, including Chief Manager, MarTech and Analytics, and Manager, Data Engineer, and Marketing Tech.

