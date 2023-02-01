Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB Mudramax as Senior VP – Integrated Media

DDB Mudramax onboards Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.

DDB MudraMax boosts its media expertise with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.

With over 17 years of experience, Sarfaraz has worked across industries like FMCG, financial services, telecom, and worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Hershey’s, Finolex Pipes, Marico among others. His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.

Also Read: How Tanishq reinvented the purchase journey for digital hybrids

Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at MudraMax”

Commenting on his new role, Sarfaraz Ansari said, “The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group’s growth trajectory, taking on exciting challenges and opportunities.”

Comments