Sharechat & Moj announce shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Media Heads

Sharechat & Moj City Connects is an initiative to enable agency leaders and brand custodians with expert insights to address key behaviour themes for consumers of Bharat and young India, and unlock the untapped potential of Short Format Videos (SFV).

In recent years, there has been an increasing emphasis on the significance of regional marketing for marketers, as the next clusters of social media users are emerging from Bharat – users who prefer regional languages as their main language on social media. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that India is a country of vast diversity, encompassing a multitude of cultures. As one delves deeper into the nation, noticeable changes in food, fashion, and cultural norms make it an arduous task for marketers to discern the disparities between the metros and Tier I, II and III cities, and devise suitable marketing strategies accordingly.

Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to have a partner onboard who understands the cultural and demographic differences in various regions to effectively connect with their target audience. By doing so, they can gain invaluable insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing approach to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience. Ultimately, a deep understanding of regional differences is crucial for any marketer looking to succeed in the dynamic and diverse market that is India.

So, to help marketers tap into this opportunity, Sharechat and Moj are organising City Connects across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi. Marketers will get to find out how Bharat and young India buys, mediums they use and purchasing patterns.

The meetup, which would combine the strengths of Bharat and young India, would facilitate meaningful conversations and equip leaders with consumer behavior trends, cultural references and laser focused strategies to win over audiences.

Here’s what you can expect from Sharechat-Moj City Connects

– Learn how Sharechat and Moj’s language-first capabilities can help you become relatable and relevant to consumers of Bharat

– Understand how content creation and Short Format Video (SFV) could pave the pathway for your brand to effectively reach young India

– Derive actionable insights and a blueprint to drive growth

Attendees at the event will have access to the essentials of nurturing a relationship with consumers in Bharat, success case studies from leading brands in Bharat, and ad formats that both Bharat and young India love.

Event Agenda

Introduction

7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – A Tete-a-tete with the Sharechat leadership team

Keynote Session

7:15 PM – 7:30 PM – Culture, Content, and Short Form Video

Icebreaker Session With The Audience

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Panel Discussion

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Beyond Translation: The Roadmap to Captivating Bharat and Young India

Networking Over Dinner & Drinks

8:30 PM Onwards

