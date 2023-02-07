Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone campaign roped in Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and has created a fast-paced short film highlighting its ‘Action Mode’ feature.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has made a comeback with his short film, ‘Fursat’ starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi. The interesting part about this film is that it has been shot entirely on iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has officially released this 30-minute multi-genre musical surrounding a man completely obsessed with controlling the future only to miss out on some of the best moments in his present.

The main aim of this campaign is to highlight the features of the newest iPhone model with a deep message of living in the moment and capturing it.

The film’s fast-paced storyline makes use of the ‘Action mode’ that captures smooth videos by adjusting the camera for shaking, vibrations, and other motions. The iPhone 14 Pro also supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps in videos.

The making of the film aims to showcase that these features are at par with any filmmaker’s camera. This is not the first time an iPhone has been used to make a film. However, it has been one of the most successful marketing campaigns done by Apple.

Its product campaigns embody the ‘show, not tell’ strategy and a number of its ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaigns have proved its capabilities.

The campaign began as a UGC campaign when iPhone users were invited to share their best shots on Instagram or Twitter, and after a review of submissions from a panel of judges, a select few were featured on billboards, Apple retail stores, and online.

Since then, its marketing efforts have included collaborations with Selena Gomez for a music video, displaying the beauty of the world with tourism films and more.

Apple’s advertising and marketing strategy have mostly relied on billboards since research has shown that consumers who belong to Generation Z find outside advertising ‘relaxing.’

The marketing efforts for this film includes a print ad and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, alongside outdoor advertising. Through the print ad, readers scan a QR code that redirects them to the short film.

The cinematic video has also managed to get a shout-out from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone. https://t.co/32LODwy3vb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 4, 2023

