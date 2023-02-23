Social Samosa Superwomen 2023: Meet the Jury…

Meet the esteemed jury panel of Social Samosa Superwomen 2023 – featuring stalwarts of the Indian Advertising, Marketing & Media industry.

With the eighth edition of Social Samosa’s marquee property, Superwomen, we are excited to meet women leaders from the Indian Advertising, Media, and Marketing industry. Our goal is to create a platform where women leaders are recognised not only for their work but also for their ability to lead by example.

Here’s a look at the distinguished professionals who will grace the Jury panel and evaluate the entries for Social Samosa Superwomen 2023.

Anaheeta Goenka, Chief Operating Officer (Unilever, South Asia) and Chief Growth Officer, Lowe Lintas

Anaheeta Goenka is a marketing and communications professional with 23 years of experience across industries. She has worked on local and global brands currently drives the Unilever business at Lowe Lintas.

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD

Anisha Iyer has more than two decades of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology. She has lent her expertise over the years, delivering solutions for a range of clients spanning FMCG, Pharma, Auto, Travel, Telecom, and eCommerce.

Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India

With over two decades of experience in the media industry and an extensive background in media management for Consumer Durables, Financial Services, and FMCG, Anita Kotwani is currently the CEO of Carat India, which is a part of the Dentsu India Network.

Aruna Jathar, CMO, GFM Retail PVT LTD

Aruna Jathar has over 20 years of experience in brand marketing, advertising, marketing strategy, and demand management. Her experience and expertise are in leading the strategy for brand and digital, marketing, communication, PR, and more.

Chandni Shah, Founder & COO, Kinnect

Chandni Shah co-founded Kinnect at the age of 22 and is one of the leading leaders in the digital marketing space. She is a multi-faceted professional who dons various hats from client servicing, strategy, and creative to human resources.

Deepshikha Surendran, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, Tata Trusts

Deepshikha Surendran has spent more than two decades building exciting brands. With experience in marketing, across the retail, telecom, and consumer durables sectors, she has received various prominent industry accolades.

Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World

Lara Balsara Vajifdar has been associated with Madison India since 2004. She has been a part of the agency’s Business Development and Diversification portfolios. She is also an Independent Director on Board of Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd.

Pooja Sahgal, CMO, Raymonds

Pooja Sahgal is a successful business leader with over 20 years of experience. She has a passion for building brands, transforming businesses, and creating strategies that deliver growth and has worked with notable brands such as Kaya, Kimberly Clark Professional, and Kellogg UK.

Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin

Swati Nathani has experience of more than a decade in Retail Marketing, Branding, Operations, Research, Analytics, and Social Media. She co-founded Team Pumpkin in 2014 and prior to that has worked with brands such as Clarks and Future Value Retail.

Shalini Rao, CMO, Bangalore International Airport

Shalini Rao has close to two and a half decades of rich marketing experience across some of India’s most iconic FMCG brands, B2B, and services. She also lends her expertise to Tata Sons in the area of Customer centricity.

The winners for Social Samosa Superwomen 2023 will be announced online on March 08.

Stay tuned!

