Sociowash wins Digital and Creative mandate for BMW Motorrad India

The agency will be responsible for handling BMW’s brand campaigns, influencer marketing, website, and SEO needs, along with other marketing and creative requirements.

Sociowash, a creative digital agency, has been awarded the creative & digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India, one of the Luxury motorcycle brands in the country.

Discerning consumer preferences and an evolving luxury motorbike market have created urgent marketing needs to stand out from the growing competition.

With this in mind, the agency will help the brand streamline its online and offline presence, by offering 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the brand’s visibility, outreach, and interaction with its ever-growing consumer base.

As part of its purpose, the agency will provide the brand with fresh and original ideas for both online and offline services. This entails creating and implementing unique brand campaigns, and influencer marketing strategies, designing collaterals for dealership showrooms, overseeing online reputation management, and curating to the tee brand strategies.

Shivapada Ray, Director of BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”

Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Head of Sales & Marketing – BMW Motorrad India said, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.

Raghav Bagai, Co- Founder of Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are delighted to onboard one of the leading motorcycle brands, and we absolutely cannot hold back our excitement on this. BMW is a huge name in itself, a dream for many, and working for its Motorrad segment will be a thrilling ride for us. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

