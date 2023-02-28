Taboola beta tests integration of Generative AI for Ad Creation

Advertisers will be able to use the AI to generate optimized ads, titles and content, to take their advertising campaigns to the next level.

Taboola, a web advertising platform is experimenting with integrating generative AI, including ChatGPT, into its ad platform.

The platform offers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. One application of this new technology enables advertisers to use AI to generate optimized ads, titles and content, to take their advertising campaigns to the next level.

With it, advertisers will be able to quickly generate multiple ad variations using natural language processing and machine learning, allowing them to choose creative content based on their queries with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns.

The AI-generated ads will also be optimized for high performance using data from tens of billions of engagements, ensuring maximum impact and reach for advertisers. The company is also exploring other ways to apply AI to make its business more effective and efficient.

Taboola’s new AI-powered ad creation tool is currently in limited Beta testing with the goal of making it initially available to advertisers later this year.

“We are thrilled to be experimenting with ways we can integrate cutting-edge generative AI technology into our platform, including the highly advanced ChatGPT,” said Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO of Taboola. “We believe AI technologies will revolutionize the way advertisers create and optimize their ads to drive performance, providing them with additional tools they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of online advertising.”

Comments