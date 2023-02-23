Tata Capital joins Tata Group as the Title Sponsor for Women’s Premier League

This sponsorship aims to further foster the enthusiasm and immense support that Indians have shown towards the Women’s Cricket Team.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced its title sponsorship for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The WPL is being sponsored by the Tata Group for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027. The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.

The company is demonstrating its commitment towards diversity and inclusion in all spheres including sports. This sponsorship aims to further foster the enthusiasm and immense support that Indians have shown towards our Women’s Cricket Team.

Speaking on the partnership Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital said, “We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women’s cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions.

